‘I want to see how far I can go.. it could be no. 1’: Magic Medvedev fires 'Big 3' warning as he starts Paris Masters campaign

Daniil Medvedev signaled his intent to break the ruling triumvirate at the top of tennis as the Russian prepared to open his Paris Masters 1000 campaign on Tuesday.

Medvedev, 23, heads to the French capital in red-hot form, having won two consecutive Masters 1000 titles, in Cincinnati and Shanghai, and on a run of six appearances in tournament finals in a row.

Medvedev currently stands at number four in the world rankings, and the 6ft 6in Russian knows that a strong performance in Paris and at the ATP Finals in London in mid-November – where he is already guaranteed a place – could propel him above Roger Federer and into the top three at the end of the year.

READ MORE: ‘Unstoppable’ Medvedev seems destined for even greater heights – and that means taking down Djokovic, Nadal & Federer

He was handed a boost in that battle when Federer pulled out of Paris this week on the back of winning the Swiss Indoors title in Basel, with the 38-year-old Swiss legend saying he wanted to “pace” himself for the season finale in London.

Medvedev himself recently pulled out of tournaments in Moscow and Vienna in a bid to avoid burnout and ensure he is firing on all cylinders for Paris and London.

And while Novak Djokovic and Nadal are untouchable in the top two spots, Medvedev could realistically catch Federer for third.

The Russian is currently 1,210 points behind the Swiss in the overall ATP rankings, but is fewer than 500 points behind in the ‘Race to London’ tables, which is a better barometer of where things will stand at the end of the year.

There are 1000 points up for grabs in Paris and a whopping 1,500 available in London.

Also on rt.com 'Something outrageous': Russia’s Medvedev continues sensational form as he mauls Zverev to win Shanghai Masters

Speaking on his blistering run of form, which has included not dropping a set since his epic 5-hour US Open final defeat to Nadal, Medvedev signaled he was not done yet with his ascent.

“When I was No. 15 [in the ATP Rankings], I was good already. Then I wanted to get into the Top 10, which is never easy. I just want to see how far I can go," Medvedev said.

“It could be No. 1. If it doesn't happen, that means that I wouldn't be strong enough. I know that to be high up in the [ATP Race To London], you have to do a significant effort, but I'm trying to do my best.

“It's not that I'm afraid, but rather that I don't want it to stop. I want to work as hard as I can to make sure that this momentum doesn't stop. It has worked well so far and I hope to continue.

“My goal is still the same: to be better every day with each training, each tournament [and] to win tournaments. It's been working well so far. It's a source of real pleasure.”

Also on rt.com ‘I’d play Federer on Red Square’: Russian tennis sensation Medvedev speaks on ‘dream’ match, plus compatriots Khabib & Ovechkin

Medvedev is seeded fourth in Paris, although is now effectively third after Federer’s withdrawal. He faces French world number 65 Jeremy Chardy in the second round on Tuesday, after being handed a bye in the opening stage.

Russia's Karen Khachanov, the defending champion in Paris, is also in action on Tuesday as he takes on Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.