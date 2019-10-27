 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Shot of the season’: Tennis doubles ace plays incredible ‘tweener’ so good even he was left gobsmacked (VIDEO)

27 Oct, 2019 12:17
Get short URL
‘Shot of the season’: Tennis doubles ace plays incredible ‘tweener’ so good even he was left gobsmacked (VIDEO)
Screenshot Twitter
British doubles ace Joe Salisbury astounded even himself as he produced an incredible cross-court ‘tweener’ in the final of the Vienna Open on Sunday.

Salisbury was playing alongside US partner Rajeev Ram against top seeds Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Brazil’s Marcelo Melo in the doubles showpiece in the Austrian capital when he pulled off a moment of brilliance in the first set.

Scrambling to reach a lob that sent the ball way beyond the court, Salisbury somehow managed to chase the ball down before firing it between his legs and back across the net, just about squeezing it inside the tramlines.

The shot was reviewed but video replays showed it had edged the line, as Salisbury was left open-mouthed at his own brilliance.

The ATP Twitter account called it a “shot of the year contender,” and it helped Salisbury and Ram – seeded fourth – to take the first set against their rivals.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies