‘Most overrated fighter of all time’: Ben Askren roasted after defeat to Demian Maia at UFC Singapore

26 Oct, 2019 16:41
UFC welterweight Ben Askren’s fighting future appears in the balance after the cocksure American suffered a demoralizing defeat to Brazilian veteran Demian Maia at UFC Singapore.

Coming off the back of a record five-second demolition at the knee of Jorge Masvidal in his last fight, Askren was desperate to restore some momentum – and credibility – as he faced 41-year-old Maia in the welterweight main event at UFC Fight Night 162 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

An entertaining fight ebbed back and forth before former Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champ Maia imposed his grappling superiority with around a minute to go in the third round, locking on a rear-naked choke that forced Askren to tap out.

It was an incredible 22nd victory in the UFC for Maia, who has compiled a 28-9 overall pro record in his near two-decade career.

But for Askren, it was a second defeat in three bouts since he arrived in the UFC ranks as an unbeaten former Bellator and ONE Championship title holder – having been traded to the UFC from the latter organization, with Demetrious Johnson heading the other way.

Askren had arrived on the scene vowing to mount an assault on the welterweight division – as well as any others who fancied their chances – also ‘roasting’ fellow fighters along the way with his supposedly humorous put-downs.

But after a controversial submission victory over Robbie Lawler in his UFC bow in March, the 35-year-old Askren has since been brought back down to earth with a bang twice – quite literally against Masvidal at UFC 239 in July and now against Maia.     

After the defeat, Askren took to social media to apologize to anyone he had “let down” – but many on Twitter praised Maia while showing little mercy for a man who himself has taken so much joy at mocking others.

'Funky' Askren himself fronted up afterwards, saying he had got "overconfident" against one of MMA's greatest grapplers. 

Askren said he would have to "go home, sit down and think about" where he goes from here, but there will be big questions over the fighting future of a man once surrounded by so much hype.  

