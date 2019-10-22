 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ankara says ‘no need to start new Syria offensive’ after Erdogan-Putin talks
Tottenham 5-0 Red Star Belgrade: Five-star Spurs put Red Star to the sword in UEFA Champions League

22 Oct, 2019 22:55
© AFP / Glyn Kirk
Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min bagged a brace apiece as Tottenham Hotspur hammered Red Star Belgrade 5-0 in a match that saw the away side's fans flout a UEFA ban to get inside the stadium to watch the match.

A group of vociferous Red Star fans had managed to get into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the match and situated themselves in the upper tier of the arena.

Their presence was in contravention of a UEFA ticketing ban that was designed to prevent Red Star fans from attending the game, and Tottenham and UEFA will both reportedly launch inquiries to work out how banned away fans gained access to tickets.

But those Red Star fans who did make it into the ground witnessed a one-sided thrashing as the Premier League side ran rampant.

Kane's ninth-minute finish opened the floodgates, with Spurs away and clear at 3-0 up at the break thanks to Son's brace. Erik Lamela added a fourth before Kane completed the rout in the 72nd minute.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said the win was a welcome confidence boost for the club, which has struggled to replicate its stellar form of last season that saw the London club go all the way to the Champions League final.

"I don't feel great, I feel okay," he said.

"It's only one game, three points, but of course we need to build our confidence and we have to start at some point.

"So it's great for the confidence and tomorrow a day off because we scored five goals.

"In the next few games we will go on showing that the problems are on the pitch, not outside of the pitch."

Captain Kane also hailed the performance, which comes at an ideal time with the side set to face early pacesetters Liverpool at the weekend.

"We know we have had a tough run of results and that was the perfect way to respond," he said.

