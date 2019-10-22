 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UFC Moscow: Junior Dos Santos ruled OUT of main event with Alexander Volkov

22 Oct, 2019 15:36
Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos is out of his upcoming main event clash with Russian contender Alexander Volkov on November 9 due to illness.

Brazilian power puncher Dos Santos was due to headline the November 9 event in Moscow, Russia against former Bellator champion Volkov in an eagerly-anticipated clash of heavyweight strikers but sources close to the matchup have indicated to RT Sport that Dos Santos has been ruled out of the fight.

Follow-up reports have highlighted that Dos Santos has been in hospital receiving treatment for a bacterial infection in his leg for the last week, with the former world champion undergoing two procedures to help disinfect his leg.

Dos Santos lost his last outing to Francis Ngannou, who may come under consideration as the Brazilian's potential replacement. The Cameroonian knockout artist finished Dos Santos via first-round knockout at UFC on ESPN 3 in Minneapolis, and has voiced his displeasure at not being booked for a fight for the upcoming UFC shows.

But, with a high-profile vacancy needing to be filled in a main-event slot, will the UFC now turn to their disgruntled contender for a short-notice turnaround in Moscow?

