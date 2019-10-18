Diva Las Vegas: Russian star Tutktamysheva ready to roll at Sin City season opener

With the new figure skating season kicking off in the US this weekend, the world’s best are preparing to showcase their newly-created programs at the Grand Prix Series curtain-raiser in Las Vegas – Skate America.

Russian star Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, who made a stunning comeback to elite skating last season after reviving the triple axel, is widely considered one of the favorites to win the season-opening event in North America.

The 22-year-old has already presented her new routines at the figure skating challenger Finlandia Trophy, where she finished second behind compatriot Alena Kostornaia.

Tuktamysheva was one of the most-discussed skaters last season, not only because of her brilliant results but also for her bombshell ‘striptease’ exhibition routine.

Last autumn, the 2015 world and European champion launched the so-called “undressing trend,” stealing the show at the Skate Canada Grand Prix by putting on a racy performance to the tune of Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic.’

During her energetic performance she stripped off her flight attendant jacket, revealing black lingerie and sending the crowd into meltdown.

However, there will be no raunchy striptease-themed shows this year, as Tuktamysheva said she will replace her flight-attendant dance with a tender performance to the ‘Shallow’ soundtrack from movie ‘A Star Is Born’.

Despite abandoning her famous routine, Tuktamysheva is expected to make the headlines again with her new tight-fitting outfit, which fans have already dubbed a “waitress costume.”

The 2015 world champion will demonstrate her free program wearing a tight-fitting women’s trouser suit with red gloves and a loose necktie.

The skater is tipped to be among the podium finishers in Las Vegas, along with rising Russian star Anna Sherbakova, who is set to throw two quadruple Lutz jumps in her free routine.