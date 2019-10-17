‘I got you’: UFC champ Stipe Miocic offers backup after Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is punched in the face by fan

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett found himself the target of an unexpected attack when the NFL star was punched in the face by a fan pretending to want a photo.

Garrett tweeted to share his story, saying: "A 'fan' hopped out his car to take a picture with me and then punched me in my face. Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch.”

A “fan” hopped out his car to take a picture with me and then punched me in my face. Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch. 👍🏾 — Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

Standing at six foot four and weighing in at around 270 pounds, 23-year-old Garrett almost certainly doesn’t need it, but if the Cleveland Browns star ever require backup, he’s pretty well covered.

That’s because, after he tweeted to share his story of being sucker-punched at the roadside, he received a message of support from fellow Ohio sporting superstar, reigning UFC heavyweight champion of the world Stipe Miocic.

“Next time just (hit) me up,” he tweeted. “I got you.”

Next time just just me up! I got you. https://t.co/NJRM5NjMJE — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) October 16, 2019

Funnily enough, Miocic – the most dominant heavyweight champion in UFC history – would be the smaller man of the duo if they ever found themselves side-by-side in a street fight.

But with Garrett’s physical power, plus Miocic’s world-beating MMA skills, only a madman would attempt to try their luck against the pair.

The incident was noted by Garrett’s team, with a statement from the Browns simply saying: "The team is aware and the appropriate law enforcement authorities have been notified.”

Garrett is currently enjoying a short spell of time away from live action, with the Browns having their bye week this weekend.

But the Browns' preparations will continue in Ohio as they get ready for the October 27 visit of the defending Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots.