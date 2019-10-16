 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Football player catches, then drinks, flying beer hurled by fan during goal celebration (VIDEO)

16 Oct, 2019 12:27
© Instagram / foxsportsnl
Almere City player Shayon Harrison celebrated a goal in a rather extravagant way by catching a flying cup of beer which was thrown from the stands.

The 22-year-old forward, who gave his squad the lead in the 68th minute against Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch Eerste Divisie, demonstrated nice goalkeeping skills, deftly grabbing the flying cup of beer thrown by a fan.

The player took a sip and threw the cup away from the pitch before returning to the game.

The bizarre moment was caught on film, making Harrison the most discussed athlete in Holland over the weekend.

Unfortunately for Harrison’s team, the 10-man Eagles managed to score the equalizer to tie the game at 1-1.

