‘Sold at $65,000’: Donald Trump ‘buys’ Stanley Cup during St. Louis Blues White House visit (VIDEO)

16 Oct, 2019 10:59
United States President Donald J. Trump speaks during an event where he hosted the St. Louis Blues © Global Look Press / Stefani Reynolds
US President Donald Trump won a mock auction for the Stanley Cup, ‘buying’ the silver chalice for $65,000 while he was greeting the newly-crowned NHL champion St. Louis Blues at the White House.

Trump congratulated the Blues on their historic achievement and praised the squad for their unbending will and determination after they managed to make a stunning comeback and beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final.

The @StLouisBlues amazing comeback reminds us to never give up – and never lose faith,” Trump wrote on his Twitter page.

When you work hard, support each other, believe in yourself, and give it everything you’ve got, victory is always within reach! #STLBlues

The White House event was full of jokes; Trump invited congressman and trained auctioneer Billy Long to the party for an improvised auction of the Stanley Cup which the president won.

Trump also mocked the Blues left winger Alexander Steen, who is missing several teeth. The president joked that he has managed to keep his teeth undamaged and healthy by not playing ice hockey.

Look at that guy, look at the mouth on that guy,” Trump said patting Steen on the chest.

You think he’s taken a few hits? You think I could take him in a fight?! I don’t know.

How do mine look? No hockey!” Trump added pointing to his teeth and provoking laughter.

The players thanked the president for the warm welcome and gave him his own Blues jersey with his name on the back.

