'Everyone should make love all night!' Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrates wildly as Ukraine qualify for Euro 2020 finals (VIDEO)

15 Oct, 2019 14:59
© AFP / Genya Savilov | Twitter / @ManCity
Ukraine claimed their place in the UEFA Euro 2020 finals with a 2-1 win over Portugal secured top spot in Group B of the qualifiers. But it was defender Oleksandr Zinchenko who stole the headlines with his incredible celebrations.

Goals from Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko gave Ukraine the win as they made sure Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th career goal had no bearing on the result, or Ukraine's qualification for the finals.

And, after the match, Zinchenko launched into a series of wild celebrations on live television as he joyously sang and rejoiced at his side's qualification for next year's Euro finals.

The reporter trying to stay professional during Zinchenko's boisterous celebrations is his close friend Vlada Sedan, who has been romantically linked with the Manchester City defender in recent months.

Zinchenko famously planted a kiss on the reporter's cheek after Ukraine's 5-0 win over Serbia back in June.

And the Ukrainian defender urged his fellow compatriots to celebrate with their partners to mark the occasion of Ukraine's qualification, telling Sedan: "Now everyone should make love all night for joy!"

