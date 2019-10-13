 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Riots return to streets of Ecuador’s capital despite previously imposed curfew (WATCH LIVE)
HomeSport News

Boxer Patrick Day in coma after suffering brutal KO

13 Oct, 2019 18:28
Get short URL
Boxer Patrick Day in coma after suffering brutal KO
Patrick Day (R) in his bout with Charles Conwell. © AFP
Junior middleweight boxer Patrick Day is reportedly in a coma after undergoing emergency brain surgery following a 10th round knockout defeat to Charles Conwell on Saturday in Chicago.

Day, who was taken from the ring on a stretcher, suffered a 'seizure' following the knockout per statements made by broadcaster DAZN, after a fight in which he was dominated.

He was sent to the canvas in the 4th and 8th rounds by 2016 US Olympian Conwell, before the fight was ended in the 10th after two rights and a left hand sent an unconscious Day down once again, prompting referee Celestino Ruiz to call the fight off.

Day remained prone on the canvas for several minutes before he was rushed from the ring to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he suffered a seizure before arriving for treatment, ESPN quoted sources as saying.EditD

Boxer Patrick Day in coma after suffering brutal KO
Getty Images / AFP

The fighter is currently understood to be in a coma but it is not yet clear if it was naturally occurring or medically induced. 

New York's Day is a 2012 Golden Gloves champion and an Olympic alternate in the same year but suffered his second successive defeat to Conwell following a loss to the promising Carlos Adames in June. 

Large sections of the boxing community have expressed their sympathy for Day and his family as he continues to fight in hospital.

Also on rt.com Footage shows world boxing champ Errol Spence Jr flip Ferrari in high-speed horror crash that left him in ‘serious condition’

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies