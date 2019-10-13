MMA fighter suffers eye-watering elbow injury at ONE Championship in Tokyo (GRAPHIC)

Japanese MMA fighter Senzo Ikeda's ONE Century matchup with Lito Adiwang didn't last long on Saturday as the fight was called just prior to the two-minute mark of the first round after Ikeda suffered a grisly injury to his arm.

The injury occurred during a scramble on the ground when Ikeda attempted to post up on his right arm, only for it to give way under the weight of both fighters and bend in the wrong direction.

Ikeda remained remarkably calm inside the cage as the referee attempted to stabilize his arm while he waited for medics to attend to the fighter.

The 37-year-old has competed in professional MMA since 2011 and has assembled a career ledger of 12-8. Filipino fighter Adiwang improves to an impressive 10-2.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Look at Ikeda's right arm as he posts up. Or don't. #ONECenturypic.twitter.com/NKovC7z4k9 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 13, 2019

The injury is similar to the one recently suffered by Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during an English Premier League match against Brighton, which is expected to rule the World Cup winner out of the game until early next year.

There is no indication yet as to how long Ikeda will have to spend on the sidelines but a similar timespan of around two to three months appears realistic at this point.

Elsewhere on the card, former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson continued his unbeaten start in ONE Championship with a unanimous decision win against Danny Kingad, while Angela Lee submitted Jingnan Xiong by rear-naked choke with 12 seconds remaining the final round.