 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘I broke my nose’: Political heavyweight Putin recalls bruising boxing days as he’s presented with ‘diamond glove’ (VIDEO)

10 Oct, 2019 16:14
Get short URL
‘I broke my nose’: Political heavyweight Putin recalls bruising boxing days as he’s presented with ‘diamond glove’ (VIDEO)
© Main: Sputnik | Inset: File photo / Global Look Press
Vladimir Putin is one of the heavyweights of the global political ring but the Russian president has revealed how he once suffered a broken nose during a bruising boxing encounter.

Appearing at the ‘Russia – Sporting Superpower’ forum in Nizhny Novgorod on Thursday, Putin chatted with his nation’s boxing talent as well as the head of the Russian Boxing Federation, Umar Kremlev.

Putin was presented with what Kremlev described as a “diamond boxing glove” – after which the Russian leader told the assembled crowd about his own days as a budding pugilist.  

“The first sport I did was boxing,” Putin said. “I broke my nose. It all ended quite quickly. I didn’t go to the doctor, we fixed it.”       

He added that the injury took a while to heal – by which time he’d chosen to move on to other sports.

Putin is well known for his judo prowess – holding a black belt in the sport – while he is also an ice hockey fan, regularly taking part in an amateur league with friends and former professionals.

Also on rt.com Putin takes to the ice on Red Square for festive hockey game (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies