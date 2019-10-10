‘I broke my nose’: Political heavyweight Putin recalls bruising boxing days as he’s presented with ‘diamond glove’ (VIDEO)

Vladimir Putin is one of the heavyweights of the global political ring but the Russian president has revealed how he once suffered a broken nose during a bruising boxing encounter.

Appearing at the ‘Russia – Sporting Superpower’ forum in Nizhny Novgorod on Thursday, Putin chatted with his nation’s boxing talent as well as the head of the Russian Boxing Federation, Umar Kremlev.

Putin was presented with what Kremlev described as a “diamond boxing glove” – after which the Russian leader told the assembled crowd about his own days as a budding pugilist.

“The first sport I did was boxing,” Putin said. “I broke my nose. It all ended quite quickly. I didn’t go to the doctor, we fixed it.”

Путину подарили бриллиантовую боксерскую перчатку, которая заставила его вспомнить о сломаном носе: «Первый вид спорта, которым я занимался, был бокс. Мне сломали нос, и все прекратилось. К врачу не ходил, вправляли, долго очень срасталось» pic.twitter.com/X8FaVSSpi9 — Кремлевский пул РИА (@Kremlinpool_RIA) October 10, 2019

He added that the injury took a while to heal – by which time he’d chosen to move on to other sports.

Putin is well known for his judo prowess – holding a black belt in the sport – while he is also an ice hockey fan, regularly taking part in an amateur league with friends and former professionals.