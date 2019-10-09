 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
What a catch! NFL star OJ Howard claims stunning one-handed catch at Major League Baseball game (VIDEO)

9 Oct, 2019 15:48
© Instagram / @dajuice_80 | AFP / Brian Blanco
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end OJ Howard produced an incredible one-handed catch in the crowd to snag a foul ball during the Houston-Tampa MLB playoff game on Tuesday night.

Howard was sat in the stands enjoying a little baseball action at the Houston vs. Tampa playoff game when a foul ball came flying his way. The NFL star then did what came naturally, and plucked it out of the air with a fantastic one-handed catch.

The catch impressed everyone in the stands, who gave Howard a huge ovation, and earned the respect of the commentators in the booth, who initially weren't aware of Howard's sporting credentials.

An eagle-eyed producer did recognize the Tampa Bay star, however, and relayed the information to the commentators, who duly acknowledged the NFL athlete's remarkable one-handed catch.

His job may be to block pass rushers and claim short-range catches across the middle, but it's unlikely Howard will claim a better, or more spectacular, catch all season.

