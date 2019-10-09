What a catch! NFL star OJ Howard claims stunning one-handed catch at Major League Baseball game (VIDEO)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end OJ Howard produced an incredible one-handed catch in the crowd to snag a foul ball during the Houston-Tampa MLB playoff game on Tuesday night.

Howard was sat in the stands enjoying a little baseball action at the Houston vs. Tampa playoff game when a foul ball came flying his way. The NFL star then did what came naturally, and plucked it out of the air with a fantastic one-handed catch.

The catch impressed everyone in the stands, who gave Howard a huge ovation, and earned the respect of the commentators in the booth, who initially weren't aware of Howard's sporting credentials.

OJ Howard may be better at catching baseballs than footballs. pic.twitter.com/gkx9uiZDGs — Live Easy Sports (@LiveEasySports) October 9, 2019

An eagle-eyed producer did recognize the Tampa Bay star, however, and relayed the information to the commentators, who duly acknowledged the NFL athlete's remarkable one-handed catch.

His job may be to block pass rushers and claim short-range catches across the middle, but it's unlikely Howard will claim a better, or more spectacular, catch all season.