Night-night, ‘Bam Bam’: Unknown heavyweight Sergei Spivak puts Australian star Tai Tuivasa to sleep at UFC 243 (VIDEO)

Largely unheralded Ukrainian heavyweight Sergei Spivak stunned the Melbourne crowd at UFC 243 as he put crowd favorite Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa to sleep with an arm-triangle choke in Melbourne.

Spivak was sent to the canvas in the opening exchanges as a chopping leg kick from Tuivasa took the ‘Polar Bear’s’ left leg out from beneath him. But the 24-year-old maintained his composure and set about his gameplan.

Spivak exploited Tuivasa’s lack of takedown defense as he took the Australian to the canvas SEVEN times over the course of the contest.

And after the seventh successful takedown, Spivak quickly gained mount, where he connected with a plethora of powerful punches before switching from strikes to submissions and locking up an arm-triangle choke.

Tuivasa refused to tap as he attempted to ride out the hold, but the Ukrainian’s squeeze was too powerful as Spivak choked Tuivasa unconscious to score his first UFC win in dramatic fashion and take his promising career record to 10-1.

