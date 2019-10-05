Kiss and make up? Polish boxer gets middle finger from rival on claiming decision win – as weigh-in row continues to rumble

World champion boxer Ewa Brodnicka turned heads when she planted a kiss on the lips of opponent Edith Soledad Matthysse - who retaliated with a slap - during the weigh-in, and their animosity continued into the ring on Friday.

The 10-round fight was won by unanimous decision by the still undefeated Brodnicka, but the action in the ring didn't quite live up to the fireworks beforehand, as the bout was marred somewhat by repeated instances of clinching.

The fight was clearly a frustrating one for Matthysse, who flipped her middle finger once the official decision was announced. She also mimed a kiss at Brodnicka at one point towards the end of the fight.

Nonetheless, Brodnicka's defense of the WBO super featherweight title extends her perfect professional record to an impressive 18-0. Matthysse, meanwhile, falls to 16-11-1.

The fight had garnered significant interest online after a viral exchange between the two boxers at the weigh-ins as Brodnicka raised the tension by planting a kiss on her opponent's lips, before she was met with the immediate riposte courtesy of the Argentine's swinging arm.

The clip immediately went viral online, most likely down to the kiss itself and Brodnicka's skimpy outfit which accompanied it, but it is perhaps a safe bet that the fight itself won't live so long in the memory.