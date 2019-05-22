Swapping punches for Playboy? Meet stunning Polish world boxing champion Ewa Brodnicka (PHOTOS)

Pretty Polish world boxing champion Ewa Brodnicka defends her unbeaten record and WBO super featherweight title this weekend, but could soon have a different distinction outside the ring - posing for Playboy.

The 34-year-old faces Mexican Janeth Perez in Jelenia Gora, in her native Poland, on Saturday as she headlines at Tymex Boxing Night. It will be Brodnicka's second defense of the WBO belt she won last year, to add to her European title which she claimed in 2015, and will be looking to improve on her perfect 16-0 record.

However, it is Brodnicka’s ‘impressive form’ outside of the ring has got people talking of an alternative career path for the Nowy Dwór Mazowiecki native - that of becoming a Playboy model.

Brodnicka is not afraid of flaunting her knockout looks, regularly posting lingerie snaps and fitness shots of her workouts to her 25,000 Instagram followers.

Earlier this month, the 5ft 8in brunette bruiser was asked whether she would ever consider posing for renowned glamorous publication Playboy, something she surprisingly admitted she would consider.

“That's a question for Playboy. I used to think about it and I would probably even be happy with such a proposal, but now I do not care about it. If there was a proposal, then I would consider it,” she replied, Polish publication Sportowe Fakty reported.

Brodnicka is not the only female boxer to face the same question. Fellow world champion Firuza Sharipova, who was voted ‘Kazakhstan’s sexiest athlete’, was also quizzed about a possible PlayBoy photoshoot, as well as a sparring session with Russian President Vladimir Putin, both to which she agreed in jest.

Brodnicka’s match against Perez is a tough test; Perez herself is a former world champion in the bantamweight division now looking to win a second world title in the sport and has vowed to knock Brodnicka out, to which the Pole coolly replied: “Let her try, I wish her luck.”

Although Brodnicka will turn 35 on June 7, just two weeks after her latest title defense, Brodnicka says she is far from retiring, despite being at an age where most boxers are considered past their prime, instead setting her sights on a unification fight in the division.

“I will not finish my career, because I still have plans to implement. As long as I am healthy and I still feel a boxing fire, I will continue to appear in the ring. It is only when the burnout comes and there is no fun in daily training, you will have to think about a farewell fight,” she told Sport Interia.