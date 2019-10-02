‘Bullsh*t’: Spurs ace Eriksen slams rumors girlfriend had affair with teammate Vertonghen

Denmark and Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen has taken to social media to dismiss wild rumors that Spurs teammate Jan Vertonghen had an affair with his girlfriend.

Claims swirling on social media in recent days suggested that Belgian defender Vertonghen had cheated with Eriksen’s partner Sabrina Kvist, even alleging that Spurs star Harry Kane had been forced to step in amid a bust-up between the pair.

But both Eriksen and Vertonghen tweeted on Wednesday to reject those claims.

“#bullshit,” tweeted Eriksen, 27, along with a sleeping emoji – also sharing the original outlandish claims which have since been deleted.

Vertonghen, 32, shared his teammate’s tweet with a series of emojis and also a heart after tagging Eriksen.

Eriksen and Kvist have been together since 2012 and welcomed their first child, Alfred, in 2018.

Vertonghen – who also played with Eriksen at Ajax – has two children with partner Sophie de Vries.

The allegations shared on Twitter included that Vertonghen had been “caught sleeping with Christian Eriksen wife [sic]” and that “Harry Kane got involved, big dressing room bust up.”

“Half the players not taking (talking) to each other, Eriksen said he's not in a good place to play football,” the reports added.

The two players have clearly seen fit to publically dismiss the claims as last season’s Champions League finalists Spurs continue to make a trouble start to the new campaign.

Eriksen and Vertonghen were both in action as Spurs suffered a 7-2 home humiliation to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night.