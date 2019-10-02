‘I celebrated like Cristiano to show them they lost something’: Brugge striker after taunting Real Madrid with Ronaldo celebration

Club Brugge youngster Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis says he pulled out Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature ‘Si’ celebration after scoring a double at the Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League to show Real Madrid “they had lost something.”

Dennis, 21, bagged a first-half double as the Belgian side appeared on course for an unlikely win at the home of the 13-time European Cup winners.

The young Nigerian forward celebrated his strikes by running toward the touchline and performing the pirouetted celebration that the Real faithful saw so often during Ronaldo’s playing days there.

After the match – which ended 2-2 after a Real second-half fightback – Dennis said he had wanted to remind Real of what they lost when Ronaldo departed to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

“I like Cristiano and for me he is the best player in the world,” the forward told RTL, AS reported.

“I was sad when he left Madrid and I celebrated my goals like that to show them that they lost something.”

After a calamitous first 45 minutes – which Real boss Zinedine Zidane suggested was the worst he had seen at the club – the home team fought back through goals from captain Sergio Ramos and a late strike from Casemiro – while Brugge saw Ruud Vormer sent off.

The result for the Madrid giants means they have just one point from their first two Champions League games, after they were hammered 3-0 at Paris Saint-Germain in their Group A opener.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, was on target as Juventus cruised to a 3-0 home win against Bayer Leverkusen in Group D.