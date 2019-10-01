 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘This w**re!’ Italian football coach fired for abusing climate activist Greta Thunberg

Published time: 1 Oct, 2019 11:08 Edited time: 1 Oct, 2019 12:16
16-year-old Swedish Climate activist Greta Thunberg © REUTERS / Carlo Allegri
Italian Serie D club Grosseto has fired youth coach Tommaso Casalini after a Facebook rant that labeled teenage eco-activist Greta Thunberg a “wh**e,” and added further offensive remarks that prompted the club to dismiss him.

The 16-year-old Swedish eco-warrior garnered global attention after her emotional speech at the United Nations in which she accused international leaders and politicians of “stealing her childhood.”

Thunberg’s environmental campaign has been met with mixed reactions around the world, with eco-activists praising the girl for her courage and determination.

Young people from all corners of the globe have launched movements to address climate change issues following her United Nations performance.

However, those who are not inspired by Thunberg’s actions claim that she is just a puppet in somebody’s hands.

Italian coach Casalini decided to weigh in on the issue by calling the Swedish activist a “wh**e,” in a Facebook post and seemed to defend his attack on her by saying that as a 16-year-old, she was “at the right age.”

This wh**e! A 16-year-old can take a pounding, she’s at the right age,” he wrote on Facebook.

The club immediately reacted to Casalini’s social media post, announcing that they had parted ways with him as he was not “acting in line with the club, who focus on moral values even more than technical values.”

Casalini later issued an apology, admitting that the offensive post was written in an outburst of anger.

I’d like to publicly apologise to everyone, starting with Greta Thunberg, for the post I wrote on Facebook last week. It was an outburst written in a moment of anger against the young Swedish activist with absolutely the wrong language and content I regret,” he said.

