‘This w**re!’ Italian football coach fired for abusing climate activist Greta Thunberg

Italian Serie D club Grosseto has fired youth coach Tommaso Casalini after a Facebook rant that labeled teenage eco-activist Greta Thunberg a “wh**e,” and added further offensive remarks that prompted the club to dismiss him.

The 16-year-old Swedish eco-warrior garnered global attention after her emotional speech at the United Nations in which she accused international leaders and politicians of “stealing her childhood.”

Thunberg’s environmental campaign has been met with mixed reactions around the world, with eco-activists praising the girl for her courage and determination.

Young people from all corners of the globe have launched movements to address climate change issues following her United Nations performance.

However, those who are not inspired by Thunberg’s actions claim that she is just a puppet in somebody’s hands.

Italian coach Casalini decided to weigh in on the issue by calling the Swedish activist a “wh**e,” in a Facebook post and seemed to defend his attack on her by saying that as a 16-year-old, she was “at the right age.”

"Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up - and change is coming."



-- @GretaThunberg addresses world leaders at UN #ClimateAction Summit. https://t.co/g4uXzT9aRMpic.twitter.com/4nEpUF65Lj — United Nations (@UN) September 24, 2019

“This wh**e! A 16-year-old can take a pounding, she’s at the right age,” he wrote on Facebook.

The club immediately reacted to Casalini’s social media post, announcing that they had parted ways with him as he was not “acting in line with the club, who focus on moral values even more than technical values.”

Casalini later issued an apology, admitting that the offensive post was written in an outburst of anger.

“I’d like to publicly apologise to everyone, starting with Greta Thunberg, for the post I wrote on Facebook last week. It was an outburst written in a moment of anger against the young Swedish activist with absolutely the wrong language and content I regret,” he said.



