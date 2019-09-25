 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turtle power: Russian pet owner selling ‘psychic’ turtle for $46K with claim it can predict football scores

Published time: 25 Sep, 2019 15:40
File Photo © Global Look Press / Malte Ossowski
A Russian pet owner has placed an unusual advertisement on a local sales website where he is offering his turtle for $46,000 – claiming it can accurately predict the outcomes of football matches.

Alexei from Blagoveshchensk has put two-year-old turtle Donatello – named after the Ninja Turtles character – up for sale to anyone willing to shell out a whopping 3 million rubles ($46,000).

Alexei, who said that his family urgently needs money, assured potential purchasers that they would quickly recoup their investment through the turtle’s unique gift for predicting football results.

According to its owner, the oracle turtle makes predictions by choosing a sheet of paper with the name of a football team which will win a match.

The mechanism is quite simple. You should write the names of football teams on a sheet of paper. The turtle will walk towards the piece of paper which holds the name of the winning side,” Alexei said, a local news site reported.

He also said that he had managed to make 100,000 rubles ($1,500) from football betting last spring using predictions of his fortune-telling pet.

