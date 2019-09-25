‘She needs some bleach’: Japanese comedy duo apologize for remarks about tennis ace Osaka

A Japanese comedy double act have apologized for reportedly remarking that tennis star Naomi Osaka “needs some bleach.”

Two-time Grand Slam winner Osaka, 21, claimed the Pan Pacific Open title on Sunday, the same day as two comedians known as ‘A Masso’ are said to have made the remarks in a live show.

“She is too sunburned,” the female comedy pair are said to have added.

The comedians, along with their management company, have now apologized for the “inappropriate, hurtful remarks,” although they did not refer to Osaka by name.

“Though we should have thought about it, we made remarks that hurt many people, something we will never do again,” comedian Ai Murakami wrote.

“We sincerely apologize for making the specific person feel uncomfortable, as well as for everyone else connected to the event. We also sincerely apologize for causing trouble.”

World number four Osaka is Japanese-born and also has Haitian parentage, while she is based in the US.

Her victory on Sunday saw her win her first title since the Australian Open at the start of the year.

Earlier this year, a Japanese noodle giant was accused of ‘white-washing’ after it featured a paler-skinned Osaka in one of its adverts.

The company later apologized, while Osaka responded by saying: “I'm tan. It's pretty obvious. I don’t think they did it on purpose to be whitewashing or anything.”

"But I definitely think that the next time they try to portray me or something, I feel like they should talk to me about it."