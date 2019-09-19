 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Ronaldo explains latest hand gesture to Atletico fans after Juve throw away 2-goal lead in Madrid

Published time: 19 Sep, 2019 11:04
Get short URL
Ronaldo explains latest hand gesture to Atletico fans after Juve throw away 2-goal lead in Madrid
© Main: AFP / Javier Soriano | Inset: Social media
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has explained his latest hand gesture to jeering Atletico Madrid fans made during the teams’ thrilling UEFA Champions League opener on Wednesday night.

Last season the Portugal ace was slapped with a fine for his controversial ‘cojones’ action after his hat-trick for Juve dumped Atletico out in the last 16 – which came in response to a similar gesture made by Atleti coach Diego Simeone.

Also on rt.com Peanuts: Ronaldo fined €20K, escapes ban over ‘cojones’ celebration

On Wednesday night in the Spanish capital there was more controversy when Ronaldo, 34, gestured with his hand at baying Atletico fans after he failed to add a third goal for his team, flashing a shot wide after a weaving run.

Ronaldo explained the gesture to the press afterwards, saying it merely meant “learn, you have to learn."

However, there were other interpretations among Italian journalists that the gesture meant “you sh*t yourself.”

READ MORE: Ronaldo aiming for as many as EIGHT Ballon d’Or titles to end Messi debate once and for all

Maurizio Sarri’s Juve team surrendered a two-goal lead in Madrid after putting themselves ahead through a Juan Cuadrado wonderstrike and a header from Blaise Matuidi.

Simeone’s men showed characteristic grit in dragging themselves back into the game, pulling a goal back through Stefan Savic on 70 minutes and then equalizing through Hector Herrera in the 90th minute.

Also on rt.com Cristiano Ronaldo says greatest goal he's ever scored doesn't beat sex with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies