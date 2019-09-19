Ronaldo explains latest hand gesture to Atletico fans after Juve throw away 2-goal lead in Madrid

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has explained his latest hand gesture to jeering Atletico Madrid fans made during the teams’ thrilling UEFA Champions League opener on Wednesday night.

Last season the Portugal ace was slapped with a fine for his controversial ‘cojones’ action after his hat-trick for Juve dumped Atletico out in the last 16 – which came in response to a similar gesture made by Atleti coach Diego Simeone.

On Wednesday night in the Spanish capital there was more controversy when Ronaldo, 34, gestured with his hand at baying Atletico fans after he failed to add a third goal for his team, flashing a shot wide after a weaving run.

Ronaldo explained the gesture to the press afterwards, saying it merely meant “learn, you have to learn."

📻⚽ Nos cuenta @martacasas que en italiano el gesto de Cristiano quiere decir: "Os habéis cagado" https://t.co/aSZZKPfdsH — El Larguero (@ellarguero) September 18, 2019

However, there were other interpretations among Italian journalists that the gesture meant “you sh*t yourself.”

Maurizio Sarri’s Juve team surrendered a two-goal lead in Madrid after putting themselves ahead through a Juan Cuadrado wonderstrike and a header from Blaise Matuidi.

Simeone’s men showed characteristic grit in dragging themselves back into the game, pulling a goal back through Stefan Savic on 70 minutes and then equalizing through Hector Herrera in the 90th minute.