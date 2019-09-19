Motoring ahead: Russian tennis ace Daniil Medvedev secures high-profile BMW deal

Daniil Medvedev's recent success on the tennis court has led to a partnership with the Russian branch of car manufacturer BMW, for whom he will appear in a series of promotional campaigns.

The world's fourth-ranked player will participate in various promotional activities in both Russia and elsewhere on behalf of the world famous brand after a contract was signed following a meeting in St. Petersburg at an ATP tournament in which Medvedev is competing.

The 23-year-old Medvedev has enjoyed the most successful year of his career in 2019. He reached three consecutive finals in Washington, Canada and Cincinnati, becoming just the third man to do so after Ivan Lendl and Andre Agassi.

Medvedev then finished runner-up in the US Open after a five-set epic with Rafael Nadal.

"BMW M is BMW’s fastest, most powerful and most innovative sports car. And Daniil Medvedev is the brightest and most titled Russian tennis player right now," Stefan Teuchert of BMW Russia said of the partnership.

"On the tennis court, Medvedev demonstrates qualities typical of BMW sports cars – speed, power, intelligence and a strong character. We are glad that we managed to agree on cooperation, and we look forward to future joint projects."

Medvedev will hope that his successful 2019 extends into this week where he is the top seed at the St. Petersburg Open, and says that he recent success on the court has given him extra motivation to succeed.

"I have become convinced: when I am in good shape, I can beat anyone, or at least give a fight. It is most important. I seemed to know this before, but was not completely sure. Now I know this for sure," he told Sport Express.

Medvedev faces fellow Russian player Evgeny Donskoy on Thursday.