Motoring ahead: Russian tennis ace Daniil Medvedev secures high-profile BMW deal
The world's fourth-ranked player will participate in various promotional activities in both Russia and elsewhere on behalf of the world famous brand after a contract was signed following a meeting in St. Petersburg at an ATP tournament in which Medvedev is competing.
The 23-year-old Medvedev has enjoyed the most successful year of his career in 2019. He reached three consecutive finals in Washington, Canada and Cincinnati, becoming just the third man to do so after Ivan Lendl and Andre Agassi.
Medvedev then finished runner-up in the US Open after a five-set epic with Rafael Nadal.
"BMW M is BMW’s fastest, most powerful and most innovative sports car. And Daniil Medvedev is the brightest and most titled Russian tennis player right now," Stefan Teuchert of BMW Russia said of the partnership.
So proud to be part of the BMW family! I own a BMW and am excited about this partnership and the projects that we will do together💥👌🏻 // Безумно рад началу нашего сотрудничества с BMW! Я сам являюсь владельцем машины этой марки и большим поклонником бренда! Жду крутых совместных проектов 💥👌🏻 @bmw @bmwru @bmwgroup_russia
"On the tennis court, Medvedev demonstrates qualities typical of BMW sports cars – speed, power, intelligence and a strong character. We are glad that we managed to agree on cooperation, and we look forward to future joint projects."
Medvedev will hope that his successful 2019 extends into this week where he is the top seed at the St. Petersburg Open, and says that he recent success on the court has given him extra motivation to succeed.
"I have become convinced: when I am in good shape, I can beat anyone, or at least give a fight. It is most important. I seemed to know this before, but was not completely sure. Now I know this for sure," he told Sport Express.
Medvedev faces fellow Russian player Evgeny Donskoy on Thursday.