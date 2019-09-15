All for nothing: Showboater Michel Pereira dances, flips, jumps – and LOSES at UFC Vancouver (VIDEO)
Pereira, who missed weight for his welterweight bout on Saturday night, faced off against undersized opposition, with Connelly moving up from his usual weight class of lightweight to take on the Brazilian on just FIVE days' notice.
And the uber-confident Brazilian clearly felt he had all the aces as he danced his way to the octagon with his coaching team in a six-minute choreographed routine.
Imagine not loving this guy! 😂@UFCPereira about to put on a show NEXT at #UFCVancouver! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/sbB6zWmjWb— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 15, 2019
Then, when the action got underway, "Demolidor" produced a stunning array of moves, including a Superman punch, spins, flips and runs off the cage as he looked to claim another spectacular finish against his largely unheralded opponent.
Superman punch ➡️ Cartwheel ➡️ Backflip 😱— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 15, 2019
HOW do you even defend against @UFCPereira?! #UFCVancouver 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/LHDXkuX98V
That's...that's one way to throw a flying knee? 🤷♂️@UFCPereira...you wildin' here. #UFCVancouver 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/xWDcap9PJL— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 15, 2019
Textbook offence from @UFCPereira as he throws the...— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 15, 2019
*checks notes* moonsault?! #UFCVancouver 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/ZnfF8J6I8O
But while Pereira was leaping, flipping and spinning his way around the cage, Connelly was biding his time. The Vancouver native weathered the early storm, then took the fight to the Brazilian as he pushed the pace.
Pereira started to slow down in the second round as co-commentator and former two-weight world champion Daniel Cormier commented that we'd seen the end of the Brazilian's flips and tricks, and Pereira now had to earn his win.
But Connelly was the man in the ascendency as he used his black belt grappling skills to dominate the final round as the crowd rose to their feet to roar their approval for the local fighter as he spent the final seconds of the fight on top, battering Pereira with ground strikes.
Well...we saw it ALL in that one! 👏#UFCVancouver has come unglued for that welterweight war! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/2HZY5SZ8TJ— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 15, 2019
When the verdict came, the judges all scored the fight in favor of the Canadian, as the roof nearly came off the Rogers Arena as fans hailed their man's remarkable, gritty UFC debut victory.Also on rt.com 'The Irishman's retired, I want a REAL fighter!' Gaethje calls for title shot after stopping Cerrone