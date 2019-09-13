'I will be ready': Sergey Kovalev welcomes challenge of Canelo Alvarez as superfight made official

One of boxing's most desired 'superfights' has become a reality as it was announced that three-weight world champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will step up two divisions to challenge Sergey Kovalev for the Russian's WBO title.

Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs) announced on Friday that a deal had been agreed by both parties to fight on November 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas as he pursues light heavyweight gold to add to the various world championships he has won in the light middleweight, middleweight and super middleweight divisions.

The orthodox Mexican boxer is considered to be one of the finest pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. The sole blemish on his career ledger came almost exactly six years ago when he was defeated by majority decision by Floyd Mayweather. Since then he is undefeated in eleven bouts, including two fights with the previously undefeated Gennady Golovkin (the first being a draw, the second a decision win for Canelo).

"The second phase of my career is continuing just as we had planned, and that’s why we are continuing to make great fights to enter into the history books of boxing," Canelo said in a statement, via translation.

"That’s also why I've decided to jump two weight classes against one of the most feared champions of recent years. Kovalev is a dangerous puncher, and he’s naturally the bigger man, but that’s the kind of challenges and risks that I like to face."

"Risk" is certainly an appropriate word. Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) defeated the game but ultimately outmatched Anthony Yarde last month and is a three-time champion at 175lbs. Kovalev was vocal following the fight about his desire for a blockbuster showdown with Canelo. Impressively, it will mark the 17th successive world title bout for the 36-year-old Russian.

"In order to be the best you have to beat the best," he said of the challenge of the fiercely popular Canelo.

"I have always tried to fight the toughest opponents in my division, but many have ducked me throughout my career. Canelo wanted to fight me; to step up to higher weight and challenge for my belt. I will be ready."