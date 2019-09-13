The toughest sport in the world: Recap the action from UFC 242 in stunning super slow motion (VIDEO)

The action inside the UFC octagon is often fast and furious, but you get a whole new perspective of the sheer toughness of the fighters at UFC 242 when you watch them at work in super-slo-mo.

The event in Abu Dhabi was a huge success, as a packed crowd enjoyed a thrilling night of fights as Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his UFC lightweight title against interim champion, America's Dustin Poirier.

There were also wins for American Paul Felder, Khabib's teammate Islam Makhachev, Brazilian Diego Ferreira and Scotland's Joanne Calderwood as a truly international card served up a spectacular night's action on Yas Island.

Now, thanks to the UFC's cameras, we can relive some of the most spectacular moments of the night in super-slow-motion, including the stunning one-punch knockouts delivered by Ottman Azaitar and Muslim Salikhov, plus the back-and-forth action from the other big fights on the card.

What it proves is the athletes who step into the octagon to compete at the highest level really are a different breed. And those who make it all the way to the very top to win a UFC world championship are truly worthy of the sporting world's respect.