‘I miss that feeling’: Former world number one Kim Clijsters announces comeback at 36

Legendary Belgian tennis player Kim Clijsters, who retired from professional tennis seven years ago, has announced a comeback at the age of 36.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has taken to social media to inform the tennis world of her sudden return, revealing that she “missed the feeling” of being a professional tennis player.

“For the past seven years, I've been a full-time mom,” Clijsters said in a video posted on her Twitter page. “And I love it. I really, really do. But I also loved being a professional tennis player. And honestly, I miss that feeling. So... what if I tried to do both?”

Hi guys, I’m excited to finally be able to share this news with you… #wta #2020 pic.twitter.com/tm7jYMEwrH — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 12, 2019

“Could I be a loving mom to my three kids and the best tennis player I can possibly be? Let’s do this. Let’s come back one more time. See you in 2020,” she added.

This will be Clijsters’ second comeback, as 10 years ago she already made a triumphant return to the court claiming three out of her four Grand Slam titles.

Having won the 2009 US Open, Clijsters became the third WTA player to take a major title after giving birth repeating Margaret Court’s and Evonne Goolagong’s achievement.

Clijsters’ last competitive performance dates back to 2012 when she took part in the US Open aged 29.