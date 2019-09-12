 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I miss that feeling’: Former world number one Kim Clijsters announces comeback at 36

Published time: 12 Sep, 2019 14:49
Kim Clijsters receives a giant racket during an exhibition match to mark her retirement © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
Legendary Belgian tennis player Kim Clijsters, who retired from professional tennis seven years ago, has announced a comeback at the age of 36.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has taken to social media to inform the tennis world of her sudden return, revealing that she “missed the feeling” of being a professional tennis player.

For the past seven years, I've been a full-time mom,” Clijsters said in a video posted on her Twitter page. “And I love it. I really, really do. But I also loved being a professional tennis player. And honestly, I miss that feeling. So... what if I tried to do both?”

Could I be a loving mom to my three kids and the best tennis player I can possibly be? Let’s do this. Let’s come back one more time. See you in 2020,” she added.

This will be Clijsters’ second comeback, as 10 years ago she already made a triumphant return to the court claiming three out of her four Grand Slam titles.

Kim Clijsters carries her daughter Jada while holding the US Open trophy © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

Having won the 2009 US Open, Clijsters became the third WTA player to take a major title after giving birth repeating Margaret Court’s and Evonne Goolagong’s achievement.

Clijsters’ last competitive performance dates back to 2012 when she took part in the US Open aged 29.

