WATCH: UFC champ Shevchenko 'submits' Cejudo at Khabib fight amid intergender champ row (VIDEO)

UFC women's flyweight title holder Valentina Shevchenko has jibed fellow champ Henry Cejudo after she 'submitted' the self-styled 'Triple C' at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, poking fun that he cried 'no mas' after she executed a choke.

King of Cringe Cejudo bizarrely called out Shevchenko on social media in August, telling her she would be next to "bend the knee to Triple C" on account of her being labelled the 'most dominant' champion in UFC by some observers, and offered to face off against the Kyrgyz-Peruvian fighter to determine the first ever 'intergender champion'.

Also on rt.com ‘I can make him lose all his gold!’ UFC's Shevchenko on ‘intergender champion’ callout from Cejudo

However, when the two met in Abu Dhabi at Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC lightweight title unification match against Dustin Poirier, Cejudo didn't seem to cocky as Shevchenko delivered a body attack and then a rear-naked choke on the flyweight and bantamweight men's champion, forcing him to shout 'no mas'.

"Full and total destruction," Shevchenko gleefully wrote on social media a few days after Khabib's fight. "He shouted 'No mas! No mas!'"

Of course, everything was carried out in jest, and the two spent the evening in an otherwise cordial manner. Cejudo perhaps has bigger fish to fry in men's sport, having called out multi-weight world champion boxer Vasyl Lomachenko for a similar hybrid fight, as well as former two-time bantamweight champion Domick Cruz.

Aside from meeting Cejudo, Shevchenko also had a vested interest in the UFC 242 card; Scottish fighter Joanne Calderwood got the better of fellow flyweight contender Andrea Lee on the night, in a fight considered as giving the winner a chance to leapfrog Katlyn Chookagian into pole position for a crack at Shevchenko's belt.

Calderwood alluded to a wanting a meeting with Shevchenko in her post-fight interview, saying "This is my third time in octagon this year, I want to stay active...I would like a title fight."