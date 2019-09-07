One hitter quitter! Muslim Salikhov wows the crowd with huge KO at UFC 242 (VIDEO)

Russian striking sensation Muslim Salikhov is known as "The King of Kung Fu", and the five-time wushu sanda world champion showed just why with a huge first-round knockout at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

Salikhov was matched up with Canada-based Frenchman Nordine Taleb, a seasoned veteran making his 12th appearance inside the UFC octagon.

But despite Taleb's experience edge on the UFC stage, it was Salikhov's striking prowess that proved the deciding factor as he connected with a huge right hand that sent the Frenchman crashing to the canvas, clearly unconscious.

Referee Herb Dean wisely dived in to prevent Salikhov from throwing needless additional strikes to the grounded Taleb as the bout was waved off at the 4:26 mark in the first round.

Everybody was Kung Fu fighting! 👊



⚡️ Salikhov flashes the lightning fast hands at #UFC242!!! pic.twitter.com/7mV00kukCm — UFC (@ufc) September 7, 2019

It gave Salikhov his second straight knockout victory inside the octagon as the Dagestan-born fighter showed the world just how he has earned so many striking accolades during his decorated martial arts career.