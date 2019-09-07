 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

One hitter quitter! Muslim Salikhov wows the crowd with huge KO at UFC 242 (VIDEO)

Published time: 7 Sep, 2019 16:29 Edited time: 7 Sep, 2019 16:47
Get short URL
One hitter quitter! Muslim Salikhov wows the crowd with huge KO at UFC 242 (VIDEO)
Getty / Jeff Bottari
Russian striking sensation Muslim Salikhov is known as "The King of Kung Fu", and the five-time wushu sanda world champion showed just why with a huge first-round knockout at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

Salikhov was matched up with Canada-based Frenchman Nordine Taleb, a seasoned veteran making his 12th appearance inside the UFC octagon.

But despite Taleb's experience edge on the UFC stage, it was Salikhov's striking prowess that proved the deciding factor as he connected with a huge right hand that sent the Frenchman crashing to the canvas, clearly unconscious.

Referee Herb Dean wisely dived in to prevent Salikhov from throwing needless additional strikes to the grounded Taleb as the bout was waved off at the 4:26 mark in the first round.

It gave Salikhov his second straight knockout victory inside the octagon as the Dagestan-born fighter showed the world just how he has earned so many striking accolades during his decorated martial arts career.

Also on rt.com UFC 242: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier duel in the desert for undisputed lightweight title

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies