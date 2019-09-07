UFC 242: Could we see a repeat of Jorge Masvidal's killer flying knee from Poirier against Khabib?

MMA experts have speculated that UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier could find the keys to victory against Khabib Nurmagomedov in a flying knee made famous by Jorge Masvidal, due to their mutual trainer Mike Brown.

The crack of Jorge Masvidal’s flying knee kick landing on the skull of Ben Askren in their July 7 UFC 239 match was felt around the world, and propelled Cuban-American Masvidal, already riding a wave of popularity after his KO win over Darren Till, into the MMA stratosphere.

The quickest knockout in UFC history took just five seconds, but in the 48 hours before the fight, the attack had been meticulously planned between Masvidal and trainer Mike Brown, who posted a clip of his charge perfecting the move in the gym following the win.

Brown, a former UFC fighter himself in the featherweight division and a jiu-jitsu black belt, is also the trainer of Louisiana's Poirier, and the coach posted a gushing message to Instagram recently in which he insisted his man was "ready to shock the world."

It has been speculated by some MMA experts, that Poirier's method to shock the world at The Arena on YAS Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday could be that very same flying knee.

Masvidal’s victory is relevant here because it came against Askren, a world champion wrestler who naturally went for the takedown as Masvidal rushed towards him, only to be caught cold by the flying knee at the last moment.

Many are already drawing comparisons between that fight and another Mike Brown fighter in Poirier going against a top wrestler in Dagestan native Khabib, who could use the same tactics in the fight that could leave him open for the knee.

As MMA analyst Robin Black outlined to RT Sport: "If I'm Khabib and I want to wrestle you, I can take the body lock...but more likely Khabib and top wrestlers will grab your hips, a double leg, a single leg, or a high crotch where the arm will go high up underneath the thigh and will lift with the bar underneath.

"All of these things require me to bend my body down. And quite simply, I'm bending my body down and the knee comes up - that's that done with. It is as simple as that."

Black did however point out that Khabib's resistance to such moves is extremely high, and presents a danger to Poirier should he attempt the same KO kick Masvidal made look so easy. His advice? That powerful southpaw striker Poirier should look to keep the 'Dagestan Eagle' at distance by hitting and moving.

Will we see a repeat of the flying knee that can end a fight so suddenly in the UFC lightweight unification fight on Saturday? Or will Khabib power through and make his way to another title defence? Saturday night will tell all.