'There’s gonna be a lot of those funny hats on the streets': Poirier vows to disappoint Khabib fans

UFC lightweight title contender Dustin Poirier was in confident form at Wednesday's open workouts in Abu Dhabi, saying that Khabib Nurmagomedov's fans will abandon their Papakhas in the streets once their hero loses at UFC 242.

Defeat for Nurmagomedov this weekend at UFC 242 would be a blow. Through 27 fights no one has come close (except for maybe Gleison Tibau) to handing the Russian his first career defeat.

But, as Dustin Poirier looks to plot a previously uncharted course to victory, he says that the ups and downs of his own career trajectory will help him when he sets foot in the cage on Saturday.

"It's all about Saturday," Poirier said at Wednesday's open workout. "I'm in the moment for sure but after I stop Khabib on Saturday night it will settle in a bit more. Tunnel vision right now."

The confident American doesn't just predict victory, but he has visualized exactly how that will look as Abu Dhabi's fight fans - many, or most, of whom are backing Khabib - leave the arena.

"There's gonna be a lot of those funny hats on the streets after this one."

Poirier is referring to the Papakha, the traditional wool hat worn throughout the Caucasus and adopted by Khabib for his walks to the Octagon.

"I've had naysayers my whole life but I have a solid team around me," Poirier continued.

"I feel good. Like I said, I'm just in this moment and appreciative of the opportunity and I will not let it slip through my fingers. I'm here to take full advantage of this, capitalize and become the undisputed world champion."

Poirier has experienced defeat just once in the UFC at 155-pounds but even that flash knockout at the hands of Michael Johnson back in 2016 contributed to his journey to the world title.

"Being undefeated is incredible," Poirier says of Khabib.

"It's hard to do, especially against the competition he's faced. But I've learned lessons through trial, through error, through triumph that he's never learned yet.

"There's something about picking yourself up off the ground time and time again and still chasing your dreams. I just can't be broken, I will not be broken. On Saturday night I'm going out there to do something that's never been done."