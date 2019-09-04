 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Bulgaria’s Dimitrov knocks out Federer in US Open shocker, will face Russian troll Medvedev in semis

Published time: 4 Sep, 2019 04:22 Edited time: 4 Sep, 2019 04:30
Get short URL
Bulgaria’s Dimitrov knocks out Federer in US Open shocker, will face Russian troll Medvedev in semis
©  Reuters / Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY Sports
Grigor Dimitrov knocked Roger Federer off his perch, taking a place in the US Open semi-finals with a startling 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win after the tennis legend suffered an injury on Tuesday.

​The 78th-ranked Dimitrov came out victorious against Federer for the first time, having lost his previous seven matches with the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

After scoring the biggest win of his career, Dimitrov advances to his third major semifinal and his first in New York. He is due to face off against the #5-ranked Daniil Medvedev on Friday.

Federer was sidelined after the fourth set with a medical time-out, leaving the court with a trainer and apparently nursing a back injury. He never really recovered, and the unassuming Bulgarian - nicknamed "Baby Fed" for the similarity of his playing style to Federer's own - was able to sink the last two sets easily.

Also on rt.com Daniil Medvedev - Why tennis' latest troll should embrace his villain persona

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies