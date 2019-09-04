Bulgaria’s Dimitrov knocks out Federer in US Open shocker, will face Russian troll Medvedev in semis

Grigor Dimitrov knocked Roger Federer off his perch, taking a place in the US Open semi-finals with a startling 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win after the tennis legend suffered an injury on Tuesday.

​The 78th-ranked Dimitrov came out victorious against Federer for the first time, having lost his previous seven matches with the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

After scoring the biggest win of his career, Dimitrov advances to his third major semifinal and his first in New York. He is due to face off against the #5-ranked Daniil Medvedev on Friday.

Federer was sidelined after the fourth set with a medical time-out, leaving the court with a trainer and apparently nursing a back injury. He never really recovered, and the unassuming Bulgarian - nicknamed "Baby Fed" for the similarity of his playing style to Federer's own - was able to sink the last two sets easily.

