'Remember me!' Zhang stuns Andrade at UFC Shenzhen to become first-ever Chinese champion

Published time: 31 Aug, 2019 12:50 Edited time: 31 Aug, 2019 13:42
Zhang 'Magnum' Weili stunned women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade in the first round of their main event bout at UFC Shenzhen to become the promotion’s first-ever Chinese world champion.

Zhang rocked Brazilian Andrade early in the fight and finished the job with a barrage of knees and punches, forcing an end just 42 seconds into the bout.

It is Zhang’s 20th straight win and fourth since joining the UFC in 2018, while it ended Andrade’s reign as strawweight champ at the first time of asking.

After her TKO win Zhang, 30, told the crowd to "remember me," celebrating wildly as a new Asian mixed martial arts superstar was born.

For Zhang it was the perfect result in front of a raucous home crowd at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre Arena – and one that many felt would now propel her to superstardom while bringing a major boost to the UFC as it continues its pursuit of the riches of the Chinese market.   

The beaten Andrade, 27, who had won the title by defeating Rose Namajunas in May, said she hoped for an immediate chance to reclaim her title.

“I brought my belt in here to defend it [but] I wasn’t able to perform as I wished... Hopefully I get a chance to fight her again," the Brazilian said. 

The loss in China was Andrade's first since losing to Joanna Jedrzejczyk via unanimous decision in 2017.

