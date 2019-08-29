 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Meet Renee Richards, the only tennis player to have played in US Open men’s and women’s events

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 13:42
Renee Richards © REUTERS / Mike Segar
Former US tennis player Renee Richards who played between the 1950s and 1970s is remembered not for her sensational results and titles, but for being the only player involved in both US Open men’s and women’s tournaments.

Renee is reportedly the first transgender professional sports star. Born to Russian immigrants, Richard Raskind, at that time, grew up in New York where he attended a private school.

As a tall and well-built youngster he tried various sports, including swimming and baseball, before settling on tennis as his real passion.

However, instead of embarking on a full-time tennis career Raskind preferred to concentrate on studying medicine, finishing  the University of Rochester where he studied ophthalmology.

He still found time to play tennis, participating in the US Open between 1953 and 1960.Despite a seemingly successful life, the well-respected eye-surgeon, who married a model, felt “trapped in a man’s body” and tried on women’s dresses and high heels when alone.

In 1975, at the age of 41, he underwent sex reassignment surgery, changing his name to Renee (meaning ‘reborn’ in French).

Having taken part in the first tennis event as a female player, Renee faced an avalanche of criticism and was accused of having “muscular advantages” over women.
Women’s Winner Was a Man” was one headline that made the papers.

After she was banned from competing in the women’s tour, Renee took the issue to the New York Supreme Court which ruled in her favor, and allowed the player to continue competing in women’s competitions.

Renee Richards. Celebrity at 2014 US Open © Global Look Press / John Barrett

In 1977, she reached the US Open doubles final, where she and her partner Betty-Ann Stuart were defeated by Martina Navratilova and Betty Stove.

With the transgender issue in sports flaring up again today, many advocates use Renee’s story as an example of a fair approach to athletes, including those who preferred to choose their sex.

Those speaking in defence of transgender athletes insist that she didn’t have any significant advantage over her competitors, having lost so many matches to female players, including Navratilova.

Martina Navratilova (L) and Renee Richards (R) © Global Look Press / imago sportfotodienst

However, the athlete herself admits that changing sex at the age of 20 is much different from doing so at the age of 40, adding that she could have dominated women’s tennis if she had the surgery earlier.

“If I had played [women’s tennis] in my 20s, I would have won Wimbledon,” she said.

However, she added that her potential dominance would not have helped to promote women’s tennis. “I would have quit. That wouldn’t have been good for anyone. Not me and not women’s tennis.”

