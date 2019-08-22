 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Coach of Olympic champ Tara Lipinski gets lifetime ban for allegedly sexually abusing boys

Published time: 22 Aug, 2019 13:38
Tara Lipinski of the USA gives her coach Richard Callaghan © REUTERS / SPORT FIGURE SKATING
Renowned US figure skating coach Richard Callaghan, who led Tara Lipinski to 1998 Olympic gold, has been slapped with a lifetime ban over allegations of sexual misconduct involving underage boys.

The US center for SafeSport, a non-profit organization which investigates all forms of abuse in sport, declared Callaghan “permanently ineligible” after accusations of sexual abuse were brought against him by two former male skaters.

The decision came just 12 days after Callaghan’s former skating student Adam Schmidt filed a lawsuit against the 73-year-old figure skating specialist claiming that he was systematically abused by his coach from 1999 to 2001.

Schmidt, who is now 34, said that the alleged sexual abuse began when he was just 14 years old.

Another former skater turned Olympic coach Craig Maurizi also claimed he suffered sexual assault while training under Callaghan.

In January 2018 Maurizi detailed Callaghan’s alleged sexual misconduct which he claims to have started when he was just 13. The 56-year-old said that he and his coach eventually started to have sex once he was 18 and continued doing so until he was 22.

U.S. figure skater Tara Lapinski and her coach Richard Callaghan © REUTERS / OLYMPICS FIGURE SKATING

The skater previously accused his former coach of sexual assault in April 1999. However his grievance was dismissed on procedural grounds.

The famed coach, who was first suspended in March 2018 following Maurizi’s revelation, has repeatedly denied all accusations brought against him.

