Caught on camera: New #GameFaceChallenge exposes hidden side of sport (PHOTOS)

The #GameFaceChallenge has engulfed the internet, showing numerous photos of sport stars and amateur athletes being “caught” on camera during various competitions or training sessions.

The “frozen” images of athletes, varying from the funny and absurd to completely frightening, made a splash on social media with many internet users joining the challenge by tagging and nominating their friends.

Launched by young gymnasts from Mexico, Canada and the USA the challenge quickly spread throughout the world, covering multiple sports including football, figure skating, ice hockey, beach soccer, and table tennis.

The main idea of the popular challenge is to show the face of an athlete who is fully absorbed by his or her performance on a sports stage.

Posts shared on social media by figure skaters proved that this beautiful sport requires much physical strength and sharp concentration.

Sometimes figure skaters deserve an Oscar nomination for their expressive performances on the ice.

Football players and their bizarre emotions during matches didn’t go unnoticed by internet users either; they shared numerous pictures of their idols whom they believe could win the Game Face Challenge.

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic also became involved into the funny challenge after his fans posted a picture of him trying to send a ball onto the other side of the net.

Meanwhile, table tennis players demonstrated that focus and concentration are the two main things to achieve success in the extremely dynamic game.