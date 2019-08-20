New Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri diagnosed with pneumonia

Maurizio Sarri's return to the Serie A sidelines with Juventus could be delayed after the ex-Chelsea manager was struck down with pneumonia, the Italian champions have confirmed.

The 60-year-old was absent for Juventus' friendly victory over Triestina on Saturday after complaining of flu-like symptoms. He returned to the club's training ground on Monday but was unable to participate in the session due to illness and further medical examination determined that Sarri was suffering from pneumonia.

Also on rt.com OFFICIAL: Juventus confirm Maurizio Sarri as manager

"Maurizio Sarri, after having observed rest over the weekend, was at the JTC Continassa (the club's training facility) today where he coordinated the work of his staff," Juventus said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, he could not conduct the training on the field due to the persistence of his flu, which struck him over the course of last week. In the late afternoon, he underwent further tests that confirmed he has pneumonia, for which specific therapy has been prescribed.

"The coach has authorised the club to communicate his state of health."

Sarri - who reportedly smokes 60 cigarettes per day - has taken the reins at Juventus following one season with Chelsea that saw him finish in third place in the Premier League behind Manchester City and Liverpool, and win the Europa League - the first piece of major silverware in his career.

The former Napoli boss replaces Max Allegri in the Juventus dugout for the team which has now won eight Scudettos in succession.

Juventus begin the quest for their ninth Italian championship away to Parma on Saturday but it is currently unclear as to whether Sarri will be fit to take his place on the sidelines for his Serie A return.