'I'll embarrass him': Jon Jones predicts easy win in potential UFC bout with WWE star Brock Lesnar

UFC star Jon Jones says that he will be waiting should Brock Lesnar ever decide to return to the UFC cage, stating that the WWE superstar would be 'embarrassed' by the longtime light heavyweight king.

Lesnar's rumored return to the cage hasn't quite materialized, despite last year's shoving match with then-heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier, but speculation that the 42-year-old will once again compete in mixed martial arts refuses to go away - and if he does decide to come back there is at least one big-name fighter keen on being the man to welcome him back to the octagon.

Speaking on the Ariel Helwani's MMA Show via ESPN on Monday, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle suggested that there would be just one route that would tempt Lesnar back to action and that path leads directly to Jon Jones.

"I hope he does return," Angle said. "I know he said he was retired, but I think the one fight he wants - and I don’t know if it will happen - but he wants to go up against Jon Jones.

"I think that would be an extraordinary fight. They are very different. Their sizes are completely opposite, but Brock’s a freak. He might not win all of his fights, and he may not be the more polished fighter, but he is an incredible athlete."

"He could do anything he wants, play football or pro baseball, he could adapt to anything. Brock is an incredible athlete and wrestling him in the ring, I knew how great an athlete he truly is. I mean he could play basketball, he is unbelievable."

Brock is way too slow, I’ll embarrass him. https://t.co/rbg2Lfgpnw — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 20, 2019

Jones, though, wasn't quite as complimentary to Lesnar's talents in the social media riposte he delivered.

"He knows that’s what his friends want to hear, but he doesn’t really want this fight. Trust me," Jones wrote on Instagram, while following up with a second warning on Twitter.

"Brock is way too slow, I’ll embarrass him."