Three dead, former Celtic star Izaguirre injured in violent clashes between rival fans in Honduras

Published time: 18 Aug, 2019 10:58 Edited time: 18 Aug, 2019 11:03
© Reuters / Stringer | Russell Cheyne
Three people have died following clashes between fans of rival Honduran football teams Olimpia and Motagua as violence inside and outside of the stadium left 10 people injured including former Celtic defender Emilio Izaguirre.

Izaguirre, 33, was among three players to be injured as stones were thrown at the Motagua team bus outside of the stadium in Tegucigalpa. The player later shared an image of his with a bandage over his eye, explaining that he had received injuries as a result of broken glass but that they were "nothing serious" and that the "danger is over".

He also expressed his sorrow for the fans who lost their lives in the clashes. Izaguirre's Motagua teammates Roberto Moreira and Jonathan Rougier also required hospital treatment after the clashes.

Police used tear gas to separate rioting fans before the fixture was canceled amid an escalation in the violence, which saw seven people suffering injuries from knives and gunfire. One of the dead was reported to be a child.

"Three people died and seven were shot and stabbed. One of them is a boy. Three of the injured adults are in critical condition," a local hospital spokesperson told Reuters.

Motagua called for harsh penalties to be levied against Olimpia, blaming a hardcore element of their support as being the cause of the disturbance.

"This has to be severely sanctioned by the authorities," the club said.

Izaguirre won seven Scottish Premiership titles during his two spells with Celtic, as well as 106 caps for the Honduras national team. He was the unanimous choice for Scotland's player of the year in 2010.

