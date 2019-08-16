 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘I could see my house!’ Injured British Superbike racer shares footage of spectacular crash (VIDEO)

Published time: 16 Aug, 2019 14:20
Get short URL
‘I could see my house!’ Injured British Superbike racer shares footage of spectacular crash (VIDEO)
© Twitter / @LukeMossey12
British Superbike Championship star Luke Mossey had a scary moment during testing at British circuit Cadwell Park as he went airborne and lost control of his bike over the top of the track’s most famous turn.

The circuit, known as the “Mini Nurburgring” as a nod to the great German course, is renowned as a firm favorite with fans and racers alike, and features one of the most spectacular turns at any circuit in the world.

The left-right complex that finishes on the crest of a hill is known as “The Mountain” and racers can often be seen taking off as their bikes launch through the air at high speeds during races.

But Mossey’s last airborne moment was rather less graceful as he flipped off the front of his flying bike and flew through the air before landing painfully on the grass verge before sliding across the track, where he was narrowly avoided by another rider.

The crash left Mossey with a hairline fracture in his leg - a remarkably minor injury given the speed of the crash and the awkwardness of the landing.

But, despite sustaining the injury, Mossey was still in good spirits as he shared a tweet featuring spectacular trackside footage of his crash, saying: “I went that high I could see my house!”

Incredibly, Mossey said he expects to be back in action in the next round of the championship on 6-8 September.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies