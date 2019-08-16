‘I could see my house!’ Injured British Superbike racer shares footage of spectacular crash (VIDEO)

British Superbike Championship star Luke Mossey had a scary moment during testing at British circuit Cadwell Park as he went airborne and lost control of his bike over the top of the track’s most famous turn.

The circuit, known as the “Mini Nurburgring” as a nod to the great German course, is renowned as a firm favorite with fans and racers alike, and features one of the most spectacular turns at any circuit in the world.

The left-right complex that finishes on the crest of a hill is known as “The Mountain” and racers can often be seen taking off as their bikes launch through the air at high speeds during races.

But Mossey’s last airborne moment was rather less graceful as he flipped off the front of his flying bike and flew through the air before landing painfully on the grass verge before sliding across the track, where he was narrowly avoided by another rider.

The crash left Mossey with a hairline fracture in his leg - a remarkably minor injury given the speed of the crash and the awkwardness of the landing.

But, despite sustaining the injury, Mossey was still in good spirits as he shared a tweet featuring spectacular trackside footage of his crash, saying: “I went that high I could see my house!”

So here’s the crash form last night I went that high I could see my house! Look forward to seeing you all at oulton Park in a few weeks! https://t.co/vfcUo6c6BX — Luke Mossey (@LukeMossey12) August 16, 2019

Incredibly, Mossey said he expects to be back in action in the next round of the championship on 6-8 September.