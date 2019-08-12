 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 12 Aug, 2019 13:08
Train hard, train smart: KHL player smashes wall during practice drill (VIDEO)
© Twitter / KRSchina
Mathew Maione, a Canadian defenseman for China-based KHL team Kunlun Red Star has proved that training hard might have serious consequences, as he accidentally gouged a hole in a wall during a training session.

Maione was doing intensive workouts including a cross-fit ball which he was hitting against the wall before catching the rebound.

The tough exercise went well, before the 28-year-old Canadian miscalculated the power of his hit poking a hole in the wall of the training center.

If you work hard enough, you can achieve anything including...” Kunlun Red Star wrote while sharing a video of the bizarre training incident on Twitter.

Maione has been playing in the KHL since 2018 spending one season with Dinamo Riga where he led all Dinamo defensemen in scoring with 46 points in 58 games.

In May he signed a new contract with Kunlun Red Star agreeing to continue his career in the KHL.

