He's still got it (almost): Watch Brazil icon Roberto Carlos recreate legendary free-kick

Twenty-two years on from the legendary free-kick he scored in the 1997 Tournoi de France, retired Brazil star Roberto Carlos has attempted to recreate his famous left-footed, curling 'Banana Shot' wondergoal.

The original strike, which has become arguably the most famous free-kick goal in football history, appeared to defy the laws of physics as Roberto Carlos struck the ball with the outside of his left foot, initially appearing to send the ball wide of the goal, before the curling ball corrected its own trajectory and flew past a flummoxed Fabien Barthez in the French goal.

Now, more than two decades later, it certainly seems as though Carlos hasn't lost any of his technique as tried to replicate the goal on Instagram - but while the technique was still apparent, the ball sailed inches wide of the goal.

Nonetheless, fans were quick to point out that his advanced age (in footballing terms at least) doesn't appear to have dulled his dead ball skills.

Carlos, now 46, is considered by many to be among the finest attacking full-backs in history. In his 11 seasons with Real Madrid in La Liga he scored a total of 67 goals, a fine return for a defender.

During his spell in the Spanish capital, the Brazilian won four La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues but despite his overflowing trophy cabinet, it will likely be his famous free kick against France all those years ago which remains his most enduring image.