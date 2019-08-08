 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
If you build it, they will come: Yankees & White Sox to play at iconic ‘Field of Dreams’ movie site

Published time: 8 Aug, 2019 14:47
Main: The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Stan Grossfeld | Inset: Getty Images / Mark Mainz
The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play an MLB game at the site of the iconic baseball movie ‘Field of Dreams’ in Dyersville, Iowa, it has been announced.

The pair will play a regular season game on August 13 next season at the farm site which was the setting for the 1989 Oscar-nominated movie starring Kevin Costner.

An 8,000-seat ballpark will reportedly be built at the location, and will have the same cornfield backdrop. 

The news was announced in tweets on Thursday by the White Sox, Yankees and MLB.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said: “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

The Dyersville site has been a popular tourist site since the movie was released.

The film focuses on Iowa farmer Ray (played by Costner), who hears a mysterious voice imploring him to build a baseball diamond in his cornfield.

When he does so, he is joined by ghosts of legends of the game who emerge to play.   

 

