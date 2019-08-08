If you build it, they will come: Yankees & White Sox to play at iconic ‘Field of Dreams’ movie site

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play an MLB game at the site of the iconic baseball movie ‘Field of Dreams’ in Dyersville, Iowa, it has been announced.

The pair will play a regular season game on August 13 next season at the farm site which was the setting for the 1989 Oscar-nominated movie starring Kevin Costner.

An 8,000-seat ballpark will reportedly be built at the location, and will have the same cornfield backdrop.

The news was announced in tweets on Thursday by the White Sox, Yankees and MLB.

The #WhiteSox are excited to partner with @MLB to host the first-ever major-league game at the Field of Dreams in Iowa! This game will be against the New York Yankees on August 13, 2020. pic.twitter.com/hco3e6tCqu — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 8, 2019

MLB at Field of Dreams will feature the @whitesox hosting the @Yankees in the first-ever Major League game played in Iowa next August 13th. pic.twitter.com/HhuGh0jebY — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 8, 2019

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said: “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

The Dyersville site has been a popular tourist site since the movie was released.

The film focuses on Iowa farmer Ray (played by Costner), who hears a mysterious voice imploring him to build a baseball diamond in his cornfield.

When he does so, he is joined by ghosts of legends of the game who emerge to play.