Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp hires surfer to help players cope with stress

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp brought in professional surfer Sebastian Steudtner to help players battle stress and anxiety, ahead of the upcoming Premier League season, it has emerged.

Steudtner, considered to be one of the best surfers in the world, attended Liverpool’s training camp where he delivered a motivational speech about dealing with stress and panic.

The 34-year-old German specialist also worked with the Reds on breathing techniques and holding their breath.

Steudtner won the XXL Biggest Wave Award in 2015 for riding a mammoth 71-foot wave at Nazare, Portugal. Earlier this year, he caught another big swell, riding a 95-foot wave at the same place.

It is not the first unusual step taken by Klopp in order to help his players; last season he signed throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark, a Dane who holds the world record for the longest throw-in.