 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp hires surfer to help players cope with stress

Published time: 6 Aug, 2019 12:46
Get short URL
Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp hires surfer to help players cope with stress
Sebastian Steudtner © Global Look Press / Alexander Scheuber
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp brought in professional surfer Sebastian Steudtner to help players battle stress and anxiety, ahead of the upcoming Premier League season, it has emerged.

Steudtner, considered to be one of the best surfers in the world, attended Liverpool’s training camp where he delivered a motivational speech about dealing with stress and panic.

READ MORE: Manchester United and Chelsea are gambling on legends but risk being left behind

The 34-year-old German specialist also worked with the Reds on breathing techniques and holding their breath.

Steudtner won the XXL Biggest Wave Award in 2015 for riding a mammoth 71-foot wave at Nazare, Portugal. Earlier this year, he caught another big swell, riding a 95-foot wave at the same place.

It is not the first unusual step taken by Klopp in order to help his players; last season he signed throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark, a Dane who holds the world record for the longest throw-in.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies