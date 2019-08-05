 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

US swimmer Ryan Lochte wins national title after returning from doping suspension

Published time: 5 Aug, 2019 11:50
Get short URL
US swimmer Ryan Lochte wins national title after returning from doping suspension
Ryan Lochte of the United States swims butterfly © Global Look Press / Andrew Chin
Olympic champion swimmer Ryan Lochte has won the 200m individual medley race at the US Championships to claim his first national title after sitting out a 14-month ban for violating doping rules.

The 35-year-old clocked a time of 1 minute 57.76 seconds, taking a step forward to qualify for the national Olympic team.

READ MORE: ‘Sorry for the intimate details, but we don’t shave’ – Russian synchronized swimmer on team success

“This was a lot easier 10 years ago,” Lochte said after his victory. “I’ve got a lot of ways to go for 2020.”

Lochte was banned for 14 months after posting an image of himself on social media receiving an intravenous infusion.

Further investigation conducted by the US Anti-Doping Association (USADA) revealed that the swimmer received an infusion of vitamin B-12 which is permitted, but exceeded the approved level of 100mL in a 12-hour period, committing a violation that led to his lengthy ban.

The enforced doping hiatus led to him missing the 2019 World Championships in South Korea.

Lochte was also embroiled in scandal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, where he was accused of lying after claiming to have been the victim of a robbery at a gas station.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies