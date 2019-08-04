Victorious Colby Covington clashes with champ Usman on UFC Newark post-fight broadcast (VIDEO)

Colby Covington certainly doesn't seem to be intent on making friends in the UFC welterweight division as he continued his tirade of trash-talking aimed at 170lb champion Kamaru Usman during the post-fight broadcast.

Covington cemented his status as one of the world's top welterweights with a prolonged five-round beatdown of ex-champ Robbie Lawler in Saturday night's UFC main event from the Prudential Center in Newark.

Afterwards he issued a rallying cry to the various topics of his interest; namely his admiration for the Trump family and his dogged pursuit of the UFC welterweight championship.

Also on rt.com Colby Covington 'truly inspired' by Trump support following dominant UFC Newark victory

The man who currently holds that title, Kamaru Usman, was part of the UFC commentary team who dissect the bouts after the fact but when Covington appeared on set after his win, the UFC security team were taking no chances of a repeat of recent clashes between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards.

Thank you for the phone call and always supporting me Mr. President!Thank you to the first family @DonaldJTrumpJr@EricTrump & @kimguilfoyle for coming out front row and cheering me on! If people thought tonight was a landslide, wait until the 2020 election! God bless America! 🇺🇸 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 3, 2019

"Show up, show up," Covington said to Usman, who was restrained by Steve Reed, the UFC's Senior Director of International Event Security. "I ain't gonna waste my time fighting you on the streets. We'll fight in the octagon.

"It will be a knockout finish. He sucks," he added when asked by ESPN host Karyn Bryant as to his forecast of their eventual meeting. "He can't keep up with the pressure. He can't keep up with the pressure. He wasn't made for the pressure."

Covington was once again carrying the interim UFC welterweight championship belt which was stripped from him a year ago, and declared to Usman that it was the "real world championship".

Also on rt.com 'Fight hard tonight Colby': Donald Trump issues good luck tweet to UFC star Covington

"It's the people's championship. I'm Donald Trump's favorite fighter. I'm America's champion."

After the fight, while speaking on the phone with President Trump, Covington was captured talking about the one opponent who he thinks he can't handle in the cage.

"I would never want to fight you Mr. President," Covington said in footage captured backstage.

"I've seen your bricks of hands in the Oval Office, man. If you hit me one time I'm going to sleep. I ain't messing with you."