Hungarian swimmer blocked from leaving South Korea after nightclub incident

Published time: 28 Jul, 2019 13:37 Edited time: 28 Jul, 2019 13:38
© Reuters / Laszlo Balogh
Olympic bronze medallist Tamas Kenderesi has been named as having been charged with sexual harassment following an incident in a Gwangju nightclub, according to reports.

According to news agency Reuters, quoting local authorities, Kenderesi has reportedly been blocked from leaving the country after being formally charged with sexual harassment, with a Hungarian swimming team official confirming that the athlete had been questioned, before being allowed to return to the athletes' village in Gwangju.

It is believed that the police will not allow Kenderesi, who denies the allegations, to leave South Korea for the next 10 days while investigations continue.

The Hungarian captured bronze in the 200m butterfly in the 2016 Olympic Games, and finished last in the finals of the same event at this week's World Aquatics Championships in South Korea.

Organizers of the event declined to comment on the situation due to it being a private matter and not directly related to the competition itself.

