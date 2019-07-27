'Looking for a job, where do I put my CV?' Dani Alves takes to Instagram to hunt for new club

Former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves isn't wasting any time as he looks for a new club following his release from the French champions as he offered his services to Europe's football elite via social media.

The 36-year-old Brazil captain and three-time Champions League winner made 73 appearances for PSG in his two seasons in the French capital, but is currently a free agent.

But with just weeks remaining to the kick-off of the new league campaigns across Europe, the Copa America-winning skipper has issued a come-and-get-me plea to a host of top clubs.

The English Premier League trio of Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City are all understood to be interested in obtaining Alves' services, with Pep Guardiola's side understood to have registered their interest with the player's representatives.

Alves had reportedly been keen on a return to La Liga with Barcelona, but the Spanish giants have informed the player that they don't share his interest in a reunion, leaving a move to England his most likely destination.

However, things can move quickly in the world of professional football and Alves' cheeky Instagram post may indeed expedite interest in the talented, right-sided wing-back.

"Looking for a job, where do I put my CV? Someone let me know if you have time to read it," Alves wrote on Instagram (via translation).

Guardiola's City remains the most likely club to make an official approach for Alves to resume the partnership the pair enjoyed at the Camp Nou, with Alves potentially drafted into their ranks to duel with England international Kyle Walker for the slot on the right side of City's defense.

"All the important clubs in the world know his situation and the incredible player he is," Guardiola said of Alves during a recent press conference.

"He’s an extraordinary person too but now we have two incredible full-backs."