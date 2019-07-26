Tour de France halted after hailstorm hits Saint-Jean-De-Maurienne to Tignes stage (VIDEO)

The 19th stage of the 2019 Tour de France has been brought to a standstill after a torrential hailstorm forced the race to be cut short during the riders' journey from Saint-Jean-De-Maurienne to Tignes.

The hail on the route was so bad it forced race organizers to call a premature stop to the stage before the riders reached the treacherous conditions.

The official Twitter account of the race alerted fans, saying: "The day's course has been called due to adverse weather conditions, rider times have been taken at Col de l'Iseran."

🏁 The day's course has been called due to adverse weather conditions, rider times have been taken at Col de l'Iseran.

🏁 La course est arrêtée à cause des conditions climatiques. Les temps sont pris en haut du Col de l'Iseran.#TDF2019 — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 26, 2019

There were angry responses from the riders as they were alerted to the decision to stop the race, with riders who had held back in the Peloton in order to set up a strong finish set to lose out on the back-counted standings taken from the top of Col de l'Iseran.

